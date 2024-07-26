GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Top Odisha engineer arrested by vigilance department; 36 plots among undeclared assets

Sunil Kumar Rout, the chief construction engineer of the Lower Suktel Project in Balangir, was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau

Published - July 26, 2024 10:31 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau

Odisha Vigilance, the anti-corruption bureau, arrested Sunil Kumar Rout, Chief Construction Engineer of the Lower Suktel Project in Balangir, for possessing assets amounting to 257% more than his known sources of income, including 36 plots of land.

During house searches conducted on July 25, the vigilance sleuths came across 36 plots including very high valued plots in Bhubaneswar’s Niladri Vihar and Nayapali and 8-acre farm house in Dhenkanal districts.

Mr. Rout was found to have constructed houses and bought flats in Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Uttar Pradesh’ Mathura.

While gold ornaments weighing approximately 1 kg have been recovered, one truck, two benami four wheelers and four two wheelers were detected from the engineer.

“Investment and savings made by Mr. Rout were computed and it was found he had paid premium of ₹1.86 crore to various insurance companies. Further, bank deposits of ₹40.39 lakhs had been ascertained. Total deposits assessed so far are over ₹2.26 crores. Further details of investments made in shares and other financial instruments are being verified,” Odisha Vigilance said in a statement.

