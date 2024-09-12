GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Top executive of Ambuja Cement arrested for bribing IAS officer in Odisha

Published - September 12, 2024 05:22 am IST - BHUBANESWAR:

Satyasundar Barik

A top executive of a leading cement manufacturer of India was arrested on charges of bribing an IAS officer in Odisha on Wednesday (September 11, 2023)

According Vigilance Directorate of Odisha, information was received that one person had been to the office of Aditya Goyal, collector of Bargarh district to meet him.

“During the visit, he offered him a flower bouquet and a sweet packet. Suspecting the packet, the collector directed his peon to open the packet, in which four bundles of 500 currency notes were found. So, the person was detained and vigilance authorities were informed,” said State Vigilance in a statement. 

“Subsequently, vigilance team reached there and seized the packet containing cash of Rs 2 lakhs. The identity of the person was found to be Rambhav Gattu, Chief Manufacturing Officer (East), Ambuja Cement, Chhattisgarh,” it said.

A case under section 8/9/10 Prevention of Corruption Act Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered for attempting to induce a public servant. The accused has been arrested and was being forwarded to the court.

Company website says Ambuja Cements Limited is one of India’s leading cement companies and a member of the diversified Adani Group – the largest and fastest growing portfolio of diversified sustainable businesses.

