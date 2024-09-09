ADVERTISEMENT

Three sisters die in snakebite in Odisha, father critical

Updated - September 09, 2024 12:59 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

This incident took place in Odisha’s Boudh district

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representation purposes. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Three minor sisters from a family died following a snakebite incident, while their father remained in critical condition after being rushed to the hospital in Odisha’s Boudh district.

The incident occurred in Chariyapali village under Tikarpada panchayat of Boudh district. While Salendra Mallick’s family was sleeping on the floor, a snake – or possibly more than one – slithered into their home. In the middle of the night, Mr. Salendra and his three daughters woke up from slumber by the sudden pain of a bite. It was only then that they realised they had been bitten by a snake.

They were first rushed to District Headquarter Hospital of Boudh where the three sisters Smrutirekha Mallick (12), Subharekha Mallick (9) and Suravi Mallick (3) died one after another. Their father Mr. Mallick was shifted to V.S.S. Medical College Hospital, Burla when his condition deteriorated. The victims’ mother and brother escaped from snakebite. Odisha lost more than 5,000 lives to snakebite in seven years between 2015-16 and 2022-23.

