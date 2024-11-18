 />
Three elephants electrocuted in Odisha

State Forest and Environment Department has launched a probe to ascertain identity of perpetrators and determine any negligence on part of its own officials and power distribution company

Published - November 18, 2024 03:44 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Three elephants, including two adults, were found dead owing to electrocution in Naktideul forest range in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

The Forest and Environment Department revealed that miscreants had set a trap intended for wild boars, but elephants accidentally came in contact with the live wire. Death of elephants has come to the fore when a high-level investigation is going on into unnatural death of 50 elephants reported in Odisha this year.

“This is a tragic incident where three elephants have lost their lives owing to electrocution. We have initiated investigations on two fronts. The first will focus on identifying the perpetrators, determining who set the trap and their possible motives. The second will examine any lapses or negligence by the Forest Department and officials of the power distribution company,” said Susant Nanda, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife).

Mr. Nanda said, “the Forest and Environment Department had recently completed the winter census of elephants in the State. There was clear evidence of elephants moving through the forest range. We had tracked the elephant herds both physically and also using drones. If the forest authorities and the power distribution company had been more vigilant and conducted patrols diligently, adhering to standard operating procedures, this situation might have been prevented. Our investigation will determine whether there were any lapses or omissions in their responsibilities.”

In the first week of November, State Government had ordered a detailed inquiry into the unnatural death of elephants. State Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia had directed to complete probe within one month. The Minister wanted to fix responsibility on officers found negligent and inefficient in prevent elephant deaths.

“Around 30% of unnatural deaths of elephants have taken place on account of electrocution. The Department has come up with SOP and joint patrolling with power distribution companies have been made mandatory,” he said.

