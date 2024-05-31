10 persons reported dead in Odisha’s Rourkela

Rourkela Government Hospital in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Thursday reported 10 unusual deaths without assigning any reasons. It is, however, suspected that heatwave conditions prevailing in western Odisha could have contributed to the deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As many as eight persons were brought dead while two persons died in the hospital. Reasons behind deaths are not known. However, all deaths were sudden. Post-mortem will be conducted on Friday,” said Sudharani Pradhan, superintendent in-charge of the hospital.

At present, 18 persons are admitted with similar symptoms in different wards of the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body temperature of the persons who were alive by the time they arrived at the hospital was very high. “The body temperature was around 103-104°F, which is 5% above normal body temperature. The deaths are suspected to be heat-related,” said Dr. Pradhan.

The Office of Special Relief Commissioner said a report was sought from the Sundargarh district collector regarding the sudden deaths.

As many as 19 weather stations in Odisha recorded temperature above 40°C with daytime temperature recorded above 44°C. Rourkela registered daytime temperature at 44.9°C.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), Odisha said heatwave conditions prevailed in Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Nuapada, and Kandhamal districts of the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.