10 persons reported dead in Odisha’s Rourkela

The deaths are suspected to be related to the relentless heatwave while hospital authorities said the exact reason could be ascertained only after post-mortem

Published - May 31, 2024 02:26 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik

Rourkela Government Hospital in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Thursday reported 10 unusual deaths without assigning any reasons. It is, however, suspected that heatwave conditions prevailing in western Odisha could have contributed to the deaths.

“As many as eight persons were brought dead while two persons died in the hospital. Reasons behind deaths are not known. However, all deaths were sudden. Post-mortem will be conducted on Friday,” said Sudharani Pradhan, superintendent in-charge of the hospital.

This century, heat waves are moving slower and lasting longer

At present, 18 persons are admitted with similar symptoms in different wards of the hospital.

The body temperature of the persons who were alive by the time they arrived at the hospital was very high. “The body temperature was around 103-104°F, which is 5% above normal body temperature. The deaths are suspected to be heat-related,” said Dr. Pradhan.

The Office of Special Relief Commissioner said a report was sought from the Sundargarh district collector regarding the sudden deaths.

As many as 19 weather stations in Odisha recorded temperature above 40°C with daytime temperature recorded above 44°C. Rourkela registered daytime temperature at 44.9°C.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), Odisha said heatwave conditions prevailed in Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Nuapada, and Kandhamal districts of the State.

