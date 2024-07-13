Stage set for opening of Ratna Bhandar, treasury of Jagannath Temple after 46 years

The stage is set for the highly anticipated opening of Ratna Bhandar, the treasury of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, after 46 years, following the finalisation of the standard operating procedure on July 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will meet at 10 a.m. on Sunday to address various issues that may arise during the opening of Ratna Bhandar. Additionally, the managing committee of Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri will convene a meeting separately to plan their course of action. The managing committee has also incorporated some additional points into the SOP we proposed,” said former Orissa High Court Judge Biswanath Rath, chairman of the high level committee set up to supervise the inventorisation of jewelleries and other valuables stored in Ratna Bhandar.

“The State government has approved the SOP prepared by the high level committee. Ratna Bhandar will be opened on July 14,” Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said, addressing a press conference on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Initially, efforts will be made to open Ratna Bhandar using the keys. If the keys fail to unlock it, the lock will be broken in the presence of a magistrate”, informed Mr. Harichandan.

He said separate committees have been formed to oversee different aspects such as inventorisation of jewelleries, opening of Ratna Bhandar and repair of Ratna Bhandar.

“In order to maintain transparency in inventorisation of jewelleries, we have sought the cooperation of Reserve Bank of India. Representatives of RBI will be present during examination of old precious metals. Purity and weightage of jewelleries will be determined. It will be digitally documented so that there will be no confusion in future,” said Odisha Law Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

It had taken 72 days for the inventorisation of jewelleries in 1978. Due to the advancement in technology, the duration is expected to be much shorter.

Justice Rath said an auspicious moment will be finalised for the opening of Ratna Bhandar. The high level committee, managing committee of Shree Jagannath Temple and Archaeological Survey of India would decide on the representatives to be present during the opening of Ratna Bhandar. The ASI has been asked to submit the status of Ratna Bhandar’s structural stability.

Sources indicate that during the opening of the treasury, teams of snake catchers, doctors, and disaster management personnel will be on standby. There are concerns that snakes may have nested in the Ratna Bhandar, which has been closed for over four decades. All representatives will have to wear towel during the opening in accordance with the rituals of the temple.

As per records, the temple’s Ratna Bhandar has a total of 454 gold articles with a net weight of 12,838 Bharis (128.38 kg) and 293 silver articles weighing 22,153 Bharis (221.53 kg).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.