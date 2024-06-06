Sons, wives of BJD leaders lose in Assembly elections in Odisha's Jajpur district

In Odisha's Jajpur district, sons and wives of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders lost in the Assembly elections.

The Korei Assembly seat has been represented by Ashok Das, father of BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das for more than two and half decades.

This time the BJD had fielded Ashok Das's wife Sandhyarani Das but she lost the Assembly elections from the Korei seat. BJP's Akashdas Nayak won the Korei seat defeating Sandhyarani Das by 5,646 votes.

In the Dharmasala Assembly seat, BJD's Pranab Balabantray son of veteran leader Kalpataru Das lost the election to Independent candidate Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo by 4,150 votes. Balabantray's father Kalpataru Das had won the Dharmasala seat four times since 1995.

In the Sukinda Assembly constituency, BJD candidate Priti Ranjan Ghadei son of veteran BJD leader Prafulla Chandra Ghadei lost the Assembly elections to BJP's Pradeep Bal Samanta by 9,496 votes. Prafulla Ghadei had won the Sukinda seat several times.

Of the seven Assembly constituencies of Jajpur district, the BJP won three, the BJD also bagged three and an independent emerged victorious in one seat.

The BJP stormed to power in Odisha on June 5 by securing 78 of the 147 Assembly seats, bringing an end to the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government that ruled the State for 24 years.

The BJD managed to win 51 seats, while the Congress bagged 14 constituencies. The CPI(M) secured one seat, while three Independent candidates also emerged victorious.