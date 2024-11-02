Six killed, five injured as passenger vehicle hits truck in Odisha

Six people were killed and five others injured after a vehicle in which they were travelling rammed into a truck in Odisha’s Sundargarh district early on Saturday (November 2, 2024), police said.

The accident occurred near Gaikanapali area under the Hemgiri Police Station limits when the passenger-carrying van hit the truck from behind, a senior officer said.

“Six members of a ‘kirtan’ group died on the spot, and five others were injured. Maybe, the accident occurred due to fog in the area,” he said.

The ‘kirtan’ party went to Chakkplai village for a programme on the occasion of Diwali, and the accident took place when they were returning to their villages.

The deceased people belonged to Kandagoda and Samarpinda villages in the district.

The injured persons were admitted to a local hospital, the officer said.

Local people blocked the road, demanding ex gratia for the victims’ families.

