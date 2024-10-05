ADVERTISEMENT

Six decade old canal system of Odisha’s Hirakud Dam to get facelift

Published - October 05, 2024 07:29 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Mohan Majhi government has allocated a fund of ₹855 crore for renovation expected to help farmers of Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Bargarh, and Balangir districts

Satyasundar Barik

Canal network connected to Hirakud Dam is all set to be renovated, which is expected to minimise the wastage of water meant for irrigation | Photo Credit: ANI

Built six decades ago, the canal network connected to Hirakud Dam, one of the biggest projects in eastern India, is all set to be renovated, which is expected to minimise wastage of water meant for irrigation.

The Mohan Majhi government has allocated a fund of ₹855 crore for renovation expected to help farmers of Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Bargarh and Balangir districts. It is aimed to complete the renovation between 2024-25 and 2027-28 financial year.

All water courses in canal system created on earthen base will be transformed into concrete path ensuring proper water distribution and management. The major objective of the project is to make water available in tail end by minimising water losses and maximising efficiency of canal irrigation system.

Moreover, the renovation would help bring down the gap between irrigation potential created and irrigation potential used. Moreover, seepage from canal makes many submerged cropland unsuitable for taking up agriculture. These land parcels will be recovered.

According to Water Resource Department, the canal infrastructures in Bargarh main canal, Sasan main canal and other distributaries which were lying dilapidated condition will be made usable through new intervention.

Hirakud Reservoir, one of India’s first major multipurpose river valley projects after Independence, was built around 1952-53. The Hirakud Dam is the longest major earthen dam in the world, measuring 25.8 km including dykes, and stands across the river Mahanadi.

Although the 60-year-old canal system urgently required attention for repair, the previous Naveen Patnaik government had taken up ambitious ₹1,677-crore Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation project utilising Hirakud Dam Project. It was stated to be State’s first underground piped irrigation project.

