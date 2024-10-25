ADVERTISEMENT

Severe cyclone Dana makes landfall on Odisha coast

Updated - October 25, 2024 01:22 am IST - Bhubaneswar

The landfall process will last for about four to five hours till Friday morning.

PTI

An IMD illustration showing the path of cyclone Dana

The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm Dana began on Thursday (October 24, 2024) night and was expected to continue till Friday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The storm moved north-northwest at a speed of 15 kmph over the past six hours before making landfall between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak district, with wind speeds of around 110 kmph, a senior IMD official said.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Dana LIVE updates: Landfall process commences

“The landfall started with the entry of the outer cloud mass of the system. When the centre of the system reaches land, wind speeds are expected to reach 120 kmph,” Umashankar Das, a senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, told PTI.

Mr. Das noted that the landfall process will last for about four to five hours till Friday morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inquired about the Odisha government’s preparedness to handle the impending storm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US