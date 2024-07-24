Ruckus continues in Odisha Assembly over demand for arrest of Governor Raghubar Das' son

Proceedings of the Odisha Assembly were disrupted for the third day on July 24, as ruckus continued over the demand by the Opposition members for action against Governor Raghubar Das's son for allegedly assaulting a government official earlier this month.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders staged a walkout alleging police inaction over the issue, while Congress MLAs trooped in the well of the House, protesting against the “neglect” towards Odisha in the Union Budget.

Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Baikuntha Pradhan was allegedly assaulted by the Governor's son Lalit Kumar inside the Puri Raj Bhavan on July 7.

Amid the pandemonium, Speaker Surama Padhy first adjourned the House till 11.30 a.m., then till 12 noon and subsequently till 4 p.m. Mr. Padhy has convened an all-party meeting to resolve the impasse in the Assembly.

Accusing the State’s BJP government of “shielding the Governor’s son”, the Opposition BJD has been demanding his arrest and a statement from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is also in-charge of the Home Department.

The BJD and the Congress had earlier boycotted the Governor’s address to the House on the first day of the Assembly session on July 22.

