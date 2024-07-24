GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ruckus continues in Odisha Assembly over demand for arrest of Governor Raghubar Das' son

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour, the Biju Janata Dal leaders staged a walkout alleging police inaction over the issue

Published - July 24, 2024 01:15 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Congress MLAs trooped in the well of the House, protesting against the “neglect” towards Odisha in the Union Budget.

Congress MLAs trooped in the well of the House, protesting against the “neglect” towards Odisha in the Union Budget.

Proceedings of the Odisha Assembly were disrupted for the third day on July 24, as ruckus continued over the demand by the Opposition members for action against Governor Raghubar Das's son for allegedly assaulting a government official earlier this month.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders staged a walkout alleging police inaction over the issue, while Congress MLAs trooped in the well of the House, protesting against the “neglect” towards Odisha in the Union Budget.

First time in 24 years, Odisha Legislative Assembly unveils a new composition with reversed roles

Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Baikuntha Pradhan was allegedly assaulted by the Governor's son Lalit Kumar inside the Puri Raj Bhavan on July 7.

Amid the pandemonium, Speaker Surama Padhy first adjourned the House till 11.30 a.m., then till 12 noon and subsequently till 4 p.m. Mr. Padhy has convened an all-party meeting to resolve the impasse in the Assembly.

Assembly Elections 2024: Odisha Assembly results at a glance

Accusing the State’s BJP government of “shielding the Governor’s son”, the Opposition BJD has been demanding his arrest and a statement from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is also in-charge of the Home Department.

The BJD and the Congress had earlier boycotted the Governor’s address to the House on the first day of the Assembly session on July 22.

Related Topics

Orissa / Bhubaneswar / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.