GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar to be reopened on July 14 at 1.28 p.m.

Ratna Bhandar was last opened in 1978.

Published - July 14, 2024 12:31 pm IST - Puri

PTI
A view of Shree Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri. File

A view of Shree Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“The Odisha government will unlock the ‘Ratna Bhandar’, the revered treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, on July 14 after 46 years for an inventory of the valuables and the repair of the structure,” an official said. The treasury was last opened in 1978.

“The Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath temple will be opened today at 1.28 p.m.,” said Justice Biswanath Rath, the chairman of the committee formed by the State government to supervise the inventory of valuables in the treasury. “The decision was taken at a meeting of the committee held in Puri,” he said.

Panel to inventory jewellery, precious stones in the Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri

“Members of the committee, including Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, will visit the treasury after the reopening,” he added. “The place where the valuables will be kept temporarily has also been identified,” said the former Orissa High Court judge.

“The ritual of ‘Agnya’, in which approval is sought for the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, was completed in the morning. The members of the committee will enter the shrine at 12 p.m. in traditional attire for the reopening,” said C.B.K. Mohanty, another member of the committee.

"Before reopening the treasury, we will seek the approval of Goddess Bimala, Goddess Laxmi, who is the owner of the treasury, and lastly seek the approval of Lord Lokanath, who is its caretaker," Justice Rath said.

In the morning, Justice Rath and Mr. Padhee offered prayers before Lord Jagannath and his siblings at the Gundicha temple for the smooth completion of the works. “Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been made for the entire process,” Mr. Padhee said.

The Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar ‘missing keys’ controversy: Explained

"Three SOPs have been made. One is related to the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, the second for the management of the temporary Ratna Bhandar, and the third one is related to inventory of the valuables," he said.

"The inventory work will not start today. It will be done after getting approval from the government on the engagement of valuers, goldsmiths and other experts," he added.

“The government has decided to prepare a digital catalogue of the valuables in the Ratna Bhandar that will have details such as their weight and make,” another official said.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Superintendent DB Gadanayak said structural engineers, mechanical engineers and civil engineers will inspect the Ratna Bhandar for the repair work.

Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel were seen entering the temple premises with lights that will be installed inside the Ratna Bhandar. It is also apprehended that there are snakes inside the treasury.

Snake Helpline member Subhendu Mallick said, "We have come here on the instruction of the State government. There will be two teams of snake catchers — one inside and another outside the temple. We will follow all instructions of the administration."

Related Topics

Orissa / Bhubaneswar / Puri

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.