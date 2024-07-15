ADVERTISEMENT

Lord Jagannath Temple’s Rath Yatra: Pulling of chariots to start at 4 p.m.

Updated - July 15, 2024 12:58 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 12:22 pm IST - Puri

Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath on July 15 with Pahandi, chariot pulling, and tight security in Puri

PTI

Policemen pull a chariot during preparations for the ‘Bahuda Yatra’, the return journey of Lord Jagannath, as part of the annual Rath Yatra festival, in Puri on July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 'Bahuda Yatra' or the return car festival of Lord Jagannath from the Gundicha temple to the 12th-century shrine will be held on July 15.

As per the temple schedule, Pahandi or the ceremonial procession of the deities — Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, Lord Jagannath along with Chakraraj Sudarshan will start at noon and chariot pulling will begin at 4 pm.

Jagannath Temple decked up for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, in Puri on July 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

After completion of Pahandi, the titular king of Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingh Deb will perform ‘Cheera Pahanra’, the sweeping of chariots as per the ritual. The chariots will be pulled by devotees after Cheera Pahanra, a temple administration official said.

Odisha Police has deployed 180 platoons (1 platoon comprise 30 personnel) of force and 1,000 officers to maintain law and order and crowd management during the Bahuda Yatra.

Devotees gather around the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra during the second day of annual ‘Rath Yatra’ , at Maushima temple in Puri on July 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar said adequate security arrangements have been made for the Bahuda yatra. The entire city is under CCTV surveillance.

Around five lakh people will congregate for the festival.

On July 7, during the Rath Yatra, the sibling deities started their journey for the Gundicha temple from the 12th-century Jagannath temple.

