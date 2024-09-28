GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Prohibitory orders imposed in Odisha’s Bhadrak over communal tension

Members of a particular community became violent when the administration did not permit them to take out rally protesting social media comment about their prophet

Published - September 28, 2024 07:23 am IST - BHUBANESWAR:

The Hindu Bureau

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita were enforced in Bhadrak town on Friday (September 27, 2024) evening after members of a community clashed with police and government officials. The confrontation erupted when authorities refused permission for a protest march in response to social media comments about their prophet, leading to stone-pelting by the agitated crowd.

“Whereas it has been received information from Tahasildar, Bhadrak that in wake of some posting in social media relating belief of a particular community under Purunabazar area of Bhadrak, the community had become violent,” said Bhadrak Sub-Collector imposing prohibitory orders under section 163 of BNS.

The sub-collector said government officials sustained injuring in stone pelting and vehicles were damaged.

Following the Facebook post, over 600 people blocked the road at Santhia bridge, which connects Kacheribazar and Purunabazar. They demanded the arrest of the person responsible for the post.

“When police attempted to detain the protesters during a rally, the crowd resisted and tried to push forward, prompting the police to use force. In response, some youths in the rally began throwing stones, resulting in injuries to the police,” said Bhadrak district police.

Bhadrak had witnessed communal violence over similar Facebook post by a particular community in 2017. (

Published - September 28, 2024 07:23 am IST

religious conflict / Orissa

