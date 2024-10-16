GIFT a SubscriptionGift
President Droupadi Murmu on three-day visit to Odisha from Oct 23

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to lay the foundation of some projects in Odisha

Published - October 16, 2024 01:29 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to embark on a three-day visit to Odisha from October 23, during which she will lay the foundation of several key railway and development projects in the state, an official release said.

“President Murmu will land at Bangriposi Helipad in Mayurbhanj district at 9.55 am on October 23. From there, she will proceed to Bangriposi railway station by road and lay the foundation of three new railway lines — Bangriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh,” it said.

These projects, sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways, are expected to enhance connectivity and economic growth in the region.

Ms. Murmu is also scheduled to virtually lay the foundation of three projects — Tribal Research Centre, Dandabose Airport, and a sub-divisional hospital. Later in the day, the President will fly to Rangamathia and visit Uparbeda Government Upper Primary School in her village.

“On October 24, the President will visit Jagannath Temple in Puri and seek the blessings of the sibling deities. She is scheduled to attend the 75th anniversary celebration of Gobapandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya,” the release said.

Later that afternoon, she is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar and attend the 40th convocation of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology. In the evening around 6 pm, she will attend the grand opening of the newly constructed judicial court complex in the state.

The President will spend the night at Raj Bhawan on October 24 and is slated to unveil a statue of Pandit Raghunath Murmu in Bhubaneswar's Niladri Vihar on October 25.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) presided over the state-level preparatory meeting for the President's visit and issued instructions to the district collectors of Mayurbhanj, Puri and Khurda to take required measures to ensure the smooth conduct of Ms. Murmu's programmes.

