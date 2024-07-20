Political slugfest after BJP govt. drops name of Biju Patnaik from State sports award

The decision of Mohan Majhi government to change the Biju Patnaik Awards for Sports, Bravery, and State Awards to the Odisha State Sports Award has triggered a political slugfest with the Biju Janata Dal accusing Bharatiya Janata Party of resorting to narrow and revengeful politics.

The Sports and Youth Services Department in a notification issued on July 19 (Friday) replaced the existing Biju Patnaik Awards for Sports, Bravery, and State Awards with Odisha State Sports Award. The revised guidelines for the awards now include eight categories, compared to the previous five.

The change in nomenclature has not gone down well with the BJD which termed the action narrow and revengeful.

Arun Sahoo, Nayagarh MLA and BJD spokesperson, said, “Late Biju Patnaik was a legendary figure in Indian politics. The BJP government has renamed the State sports award that was previously conferred in his honour. This decision reflects BJP’s narrow political perspective”.

“The BJP should refrain from engaging in this type of politics. It is unclear what the BJP government hopes to gain by dropping the name of Biju Patnaik, who is a revered figure in Odisha and respected by all political parties. Biju Patnaik worked alongside the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and made significant contributions to the Indian freedom struggle,” Mr. Sahoo said.

Responding to BJD’s objection, Sajjan Sharma, BJP spokesperson, said, “The State awards, schemes or institutions should transcend individual title and must not be treated as the personal property of any single family. Many leaders have worked tirelessly to protect the interests of Odisha, yet they have not received the recognition they deserve. In this particular case, the government has not designated a name for the award in any individual’s honour.”

Late Biju Patnaik is among the tallest leaders the State has ever produced. When the Biju Janata Dal was established, it was named after him so that that the regional party could get instant acceptance.

During his 24-year-old tenure, former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and son of Biju Patnaik, had ensured naming of more than 17 different schemes and institutions in name of his father. From Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY) to Biju Swastya Kalyan Yojana and from Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, schemes invariably bore name of Biju Patnaik. Institutions such as Biju Patnaik University of Technology and Biju Patnaik Open Air Ashrma (open air jail) too have been named after the legendary leader.

Biju Expressway, a State highway project started in 2014, had former CM’s name while Bhubaneswar’s airport is christened as Biju Patnaik International Airport.