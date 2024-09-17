GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi to launch Subhadra Yojana, railway, highway projects in Odisha

An amount of ₹10,000 per annum would be credited in two installments directly to their accounts; he will also dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of railway projects worth ₹2,800 crore

Published - September 17, 2024 10:38 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he leaves for Bhubaneswar, at Ahmedabad Airport after his Gujarat tour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he leaves for Bhubaneswar, at Ahmedabad Airport after his Gujarat tour. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the Odisha government's flagship women-centric initiative, Subhadra Yojana, besides other railway and national highway projects during his visit to the eastern state on Tuesday.

PM Modi's visit to Odisha on his 74th birthday would be the first after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on June 12.

He is scheduled to reach Biju Patnaik International Airport in Odisha around 10.50 am, officials said.

“Leaving for Bhubaneswar. It is very special to be among the wonderful people of Odisha to launch SUBHADRA, an important scheme of the Odisha Government. This scheme will boost women empowerment and ensure financial independence for our Nari Shakti. Several other works will also be launched in the programme,” PM Modi said in a post on ‘X’.

Under Subhadra Yojana, named after Goddess Subhadra, the sister of Lord Balabhadra and Lord Jagannath, all eligible women between the age of 21-60 years would receive Rs 50,000 over a period of five years between 2024-25 and 2028-29.

An amount of ₹10,000 per annum would be credited in two installments directly to their accounts. The initiative is expected to cover more than 1 crore women.

PM Modi would initiate the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women during the day, the officials said.

PM Modi virtually releases sanction letters to 32,000 PMAY-G beneficiaries

He will also dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of railway projects worth ₹2,800 crore. The PM will also lay the foundation stone of national highway projects worth more than ₹1,000 crore, they said.

He will also release the first installment of assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G of around 14 states.

The Griha Pravesh (house worming) celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country will be held during the programme. The PM will hand over the keys of their houses to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries.

The PM will launch “Awaas+ 2024” App, for survey of additional households for PMAY-G.

He will also launch the operational guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0, before returning to the national capital, the officials added.

