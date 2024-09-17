GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi launches Odisha Government’s ‘Subhadra Yojana’, railway, NH projects worth over ₹3,800 crore

Under the Subhadra scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the age group of 21-60 years would receive  ₹50,000 over a period of five years between 2024-25 to 2028-29

Published - September 17, 2024 01:14 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana-Urban, in Bhubaneswar, on September 17, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana-Urban, in Bhubaneswar, on September 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) launched Subhadra Yojana, a women-centric scheme of the Odisha government, and unveiled railway and national highway projects worth over ₹3,800 crore in the State.

PM Modi laid the foundation stones and dedicated to the nation railway projects worth ₹2,871 crore in the State. He also launched national highway projects worth ₹1,000 crore at a programme at Janata Maidan in Bhubhaneswar.

Under the Subhadra scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the age group of 21-60 years would receive ₹50,000 over a period of five years between 2024-25 to 2028-29.

An amount of ₹10,000 per annum in two equal instalments will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

As many as 76 lakh women have so far registered in the scheme.

During the programme, over ₹1,250 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of more than 25 lakh women beneficiaries under the Subhadra scheme.

September 17, 2024

