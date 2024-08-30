People en masse returning ‘faulty’ power meters in Odisha

Hundreds of people in western Odisha have returned their smart power meters, alleging that their electricity bills have skyrocketed disproportionate to their actual usage.

Farmers have expressed concerns that if the current situation persists, agriculture may become unsustainable due to the rising costs of electricity-powered irrigation, which has become increasingly unaffordable.

“We have been raising concerns about the smart meters for quite some time, as they are consistently providing inaccurate readings. Consequently, consumers who previously paid around ₹500 per month for their electricity bills are now being charged anywhere between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000. This sudden increase has seriously disrupted their financial planning,” Hara Bania, General Secretary of Jai Kishan Andolan, a farmer movement said.

Mr. Bania said the ‘faulty’ meters were not confined to domestic usage, farmers were badly impacted by inaccurate billing.

“Farmers have been asked to pay arrears ranging from ₹50,000 to as much as ₹4 lakh. The irony lies in the fact that faulty meters are not being replaced, and these inflated arrears remain unresolved. Those who fail to pay the arrears are then denied a power connection,” he alleged.

At a time when farmers are paid paltry assistance under CM-Kisan for carrying out sustainable agriculture, the ‘inflated’ power bill is snatching away the advantage, said Mr. Bania.

During past one week, power consumers increasingly thronged offices of TATA Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) to surrender the meters.

When asked TPWODL spokesperson Manoj Patnayak said the smart meters were absolutely accurate.

“While we have received reports of some people returning meters, there is no evidence to suggest that the meters are faulty. We are fully prepared to address any complaints and demonstrate that the meters are functioning perfectly,” Mr. Patnayak said.

