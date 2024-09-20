GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Order court-monitored SIT probe, judicial inquiry into custodial abuse case: Naveen Patnaik to Odisha govt

The Indian Army also seeks suo motu intervention of Chief Justice of Orissa High Court into case of police excesses in Bhubaneswar

Updated - September 20, 2024 01:53 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
File picture of former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

File picture of former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik | Photo Credit: ANI

Pressure mounted on Chief Minister Mohan Majhi’s Odisha government on Friday (September 20, 2024) as political parties, women groups and rights activists demanded immediate criminal proceedings and arrest of police officials involved in custodial abuse of fiancée of army officer in a Bhubaneswar police station.

Details emerge of Army officer’s complaint of Odisha inspector molesting his fiancée at police station

Leading the charge, former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik issued a statement saying, “the way an Army Major and a lady were treated in Bharatpur Police Station is shocking and beyond comprehension. The manner in which police have allegedly treated them has shaken the conscience of the country.”

“This has happened to a serving Army Officer and a lady within Odisha. Biju Janata Dal strongly condemns this heinous act and expects the BJP Government to take the strongest possible action against all those involved,” he said.

The veteran leader said, “during our government we had the system of ‘Mo Sarkar’ in which Chief Minister, Ministers and Senior Officers would call the citizens to take feedback on their visits to government offices including police stations and hospitals, whether they were treated with dignity and professional conduct. This BJP government has immediately stopped the pro-people initiative of Mo Sarkar and the consequences are visible.”

Orissa High Court expresses concern about alleged custodial abuse of fiancée of Army officer 

“The day, the BJP government refused to take action against the governor’s son on a serious case of assault, others got emboldened. I still urge for action to be taken by this government against the Governor’s son. I demand a court monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into this grave incident against an Army Major and the lady,” said Mr. Patnaik.

The women wing of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) too criticized the BJP government over police excesses saying it was a blot on the State.

Earlier, former Chief Secretary Bijay Patnaik expressed anguish over the way the woman was beaten and molested inside police station. “The government must act fast and arrest police officers immediately,” he demanded.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch of Odisha police has registered a case against police officers of Bharatpur Police Station and initiated criminal proceedings against them. 

The Indian Army also sought suo motu intervention of C. S. Singh, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. In a letter addressed to Chief Justice, Lt Gen P. S. Shekhawat, General Officer Commanding, Madhya Bharat Area, said prestige of a serving army officer and dignity of his fiancée, who also happens to be daughter of a retired Brigadier, was grossly outraged by police authorities.

“They not only humiliated the lady but also molested her and also disrespected an army officer by putting him under custody without any charge for almost 14 hours. The medical inspections the lady also indicates grave injuries, which point to manhandling by police personnel,” wrote Lt General Shekhawat.

He pointed out that the Bharatpur police station does not have a CCTV installed which is a violation of Supreme Court direction. “The police actions and their purported statements are manipulative and aimed at concealing the police brutality on the lady and officer,” he stated.

Published - September 20, 2024 01:43 pm IST

