Opposition mounts pressure on Mohan Majhi govt. for action against Governor’s son

Lalit Das has been accused of attacking a Raj Bhavan employee on July 7; police allegedly have not acted on a complaint by the victim

Published - July 13, 2024 09:34 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and state Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Opposition Biju Janata Dal and Congress on July 13 mounted pressure on the Mohan Majhi-led government to initiate action against Odisha Governor Raghubar Das’s son Lalit Das, who was accused of assaulting an employee of Raj Bhavan.

Baikunthanath Pradhan, an assistant section officer of the State Parliamentary Affairs department deputed to the Raj Bhavan, had alleged that Mr. Lalit Das, on the night of July 7, slapped him and — accompanied by security officers — beat him up during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit. Mr. Pradhan’s wife told the media that her husband was forced to lick Mr. Lalit Das’s boot.

The youth and student wing of Congress staged demonstrations, protesting against the State government’s alleged inaction on a police complaint filed by Mr. Pradhan.

“The State government employee was tortured from 11 p.m. in the night to 4 a.m. in the morning in Suite Number 4 in Raj Bhavan. Mr. Pradhan had written to Saswat Mishra, Secretary to Governor, describing the incident. But the accused is yet to be arrested,” said Yasir Nawaj, president of Chhatra Congress.

Calling out the studied silence of the Chief Secretary and Directo General of Police at a time when an Odia employee was beaten up inside the Raj Bhavan, Mr. Nawaj demanded that the accused be arrested immediately for attack out on Mr. Pradhan.

BJD MLA Pratap Deb also came down heavily on the State government, questioning its silence on the incident. “Although the assault occurred on July 7, the police have neither registered a case nor taken any action. The government employee deserves justice,” he said.

The Odisha Secretariat Service Association also urged Mr. Majhi to intervene and take proper action against the attacker.

