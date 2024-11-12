Odisha’s panchayats witness spate of no-confidence motions after BJP’s victory in State

A wave of no-confidence motions in Odisha’s three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) has been reported after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Odisha on its own, ending the 24-year-long rule of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). This trend signals a shift in grassroots power dynamics across the State.

The three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) – comprising Zilla Parishads (ZPs), Panchayat Samitis (PSs), and Gram Panchayats (GPs) – function as self-governance bodies intended to foster economic development and social justice in grassroots level. However, the elected representatives within these institutions frequently serve as the grassroots base for the political parties that drive State politics.

A no-confidence motion has been moved against block chairperson in Sadar Block of Keonjhar, home district of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. Majority of the Panchayat Samiti Members, who were earlier with BJD, has switched side to BJP.

Similarly, neighbouring Dhenkanal district, there is a move to change the chairperson of Bhuban block. A woman Sarpanch tried to end her life after a no-confidence motion was moved against her.

There is simmering discontentment in Saharapada block of Mayurbhanj district. While the block chairperson, earlier a BJD leader, had already joined BJP, many Panchayat Samiti Members are likely to follow the suit.

Couple of months ago, there was huge discontentment in BJD-dominated Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. An influential section of BJD corporators had organized separate meetings showing all was not well within the regional party.

In face of BJP’s aggressive approach to expand its base, BJD too tried to guard its bastion. In July this year, the BJD managed to hold on to its seat in Junagarh Notified Area Council in Kalahandi district. The chairperson of Phulbani Muncipality, Smita Rani Mohanty, who belonged to the BJP, was removed from her post after she lost the no-confidence motion moved against her.

The BJD-led by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had won last panchayat elections with a comprehensive margin, securing 52.73% votes and winning 766 out of 852 zila parishad seats, close to 90% of seats in 2022. The same year, the regional party had won the urban local body elections, with 73 out of 105 municipalities and notified area councils, nearly 70% of urban bodies.

“People are increasingly attracted to the BJP’s policies and welfare programmes. Moreover, the Odisha CM is seen as a leader with a common-man image, maintaining an unblemished political career. In contrast, the previous government’s concentration of power fostered corruption and authoritarian tendencies,” Alok Kumar Mohanta, President of Keonjhar District Bar Association, who recently joined the BJP, said. He was previously a leading member of the BJD.

The BJP recently conducted a membership drive, actively reaching out to disgruntled leaders within the BJD. According to party sources, individual BJP leaders were assigned specific targets to grow the party’s base within their respective constituencies as part of the drive.