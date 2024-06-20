Odisha’s new Forest Minister hails from State’s premier tiger habitat

Odisha’s new Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Minister, Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, appears to find him at a crossroads. Born in Similipal, Odisha’s premier tiger habitat, he faces a dilemma as while his nativity ties him to local demands for better amenities, his ministerial role expects him to ensure minimal human interference in the tiger reserve.

After assuming office as a Minister for the first time, Mr. Singhkhuntia is now being briefed by senior officials on the intricacies of forest governance and departmental operations. While these discussions might be novel to him, the subject of forests is anything but. At 48, Mr. Singhkhuntia is probably Odisha’s first Forest Minister to have grown up inside a sanctuary. His family’s life has always been deeply intertwined with the forest.

Though the minister himself had worked as an engineer in State government for about two decades before joining politics, his family is still based in Balarampur village under Astakuanr, one of the three gram panchayats located inside Similipal Tiger Reserve limit. Gudugudia and Barehipani are two other panchayats. There are about 60 villages inhabited by over 15,000 people inside STR. Majority of people belong to different tribes. Khadia and Mankidia, two particularly vulnerable tribal groups, are identified in the tiger reserve limit.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Singhkhuntia said, “wherever there is a forest, there is often a community of tribal people. All relocations of villagers have taken place with consent of people. The decision to relocate further from sanctuary limit will be made by the villagers through their Gram Sabhas. All development projects will be taken up in close consultation with the local villagers”

On the contrary, villagers inside Similipal have long list of complaints against the Forest and Environment department. Forest department is always viewed as spoiler.

“Many residents living within the Similipal Tiger Reserve, or other wildlife sanctuaries, rely on non-timber forest produces (NTFPs) for their livelihood. However, transporting these NTFPs to markets is often challenging due to the fear of harassment by forest department officials,” Y. Giri Rao, a researcher in forestry sector.

Recently, residents of Similipal held protests demanding the construction of an all-weather road to connect their villages. In response to the escalating tensions, the forest department has agreed to allow the construction of concrete road segments in vulnerable areas that frequently wash out during the monsoon season. The forest department often turns cold shoulder to demands of electricity connectivity, irrigation, and other community infrastructure inside Similipal.

As a stated policy, Odisha government encourages relocation of villages from sanctuary limit. In 2016, former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that government would provide compensation for villages that volunteer to relocate in the interest of the protection of wildlife area. As per the proposal, the compensation would be made available to villages located in all the 19 sanctuaries and buffer zones of tiger reserve. The rate of compensation would be at par with the central scheme which was only for the core area of tiger reserves. The funds requirement would be met from the State’s own funds.

On the issue of escalating wildlife poaching incidents and role of villagers in Similipal, minister Mr. Singhkhuntia treaded cautiously, “The individuals responsible for these wildlife offenses are outsiders. To safeguard our wildlife, it is crucial to engage and earn the trust of the local communities,” he emphasised.