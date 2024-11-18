Odisha vigilance launches raids at properties of sub-Collector, engineer

“Odisha vigilance on Monday (November 18, 2024) launched raids on the properties of a sub-Collector and a senior engineer for allegedly possessing Disproportionate Assets (DA),” an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Acting on inputs, the Vigilance Department launched search operations at the properties and office of Narayan Chandra Nayak, sub-Collector, Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district and Subash Chandra Panda, deputy general manager (civil), Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation (OSPHWC), Berhampur division,” the official said.

“The vigilance sleuths launched the raids at 10 places in Khurda (Bhubaneswar), Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts to unearth the undisclosed wealth of the sub-Collector,” he said.

Similarly, simultaneous raids are being conducted at four places in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur since morning to detect disproportionate assets of Mr. Panda.

“The search operations are going on. The details of properties acquired by the two government officers will be known after completion of the raid,” the vigilance official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.