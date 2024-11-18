 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha vigilance launches raids at properties of sub-Collector, engineer

“The search operations are going on. The details of properties acquired by the two government officers will be known after completion of the raid,” the vigilance official said

Published - November 18, 2024 01:46 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
“The vigilance sleuths launched the raids at 10 places in Khurda (Bhubaneswar), Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts to unearth the undisclosed wealth of the sub-Collector,” an official said. File

“The vigilance sleuths launched the raids at 10 places in Khurda (Bhubaneswar), Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts to unearth the undisclosed wealth of the sub-Collector,” an official said. File | Photo Credit: X/@OdishaVigilance

“Odisha vigilance on Monday (November 18, 2024) launched raids on the properties of a sub-Collector and a senior engineer for allegedly possessing Disproportionate Assets (DA),” an official said.

“Acting on inputs, the Vigilance Department launched search operations at the properties and office of Narayan Chandra Nayak, sub-Collector, Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district and Subash Chandra Panda, deputy general manager (civil), Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation (OSPHWC), Berhampur division,” the official said.

“The vigilance sleuths launched the raids at 10 places in Khurda (Bhubaneswar), Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts to unearth the undisclosed wealth of the sub-Collector,” he said.

Similarly, simultaneous raids are being conducted at four places in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur since morning to detect disproportionate assets of Mr. Panda.

“The search operations are going on. The details of properties acquired by the two government officers will be known after completion of the raid,” the vigilance official said.

Published - November 18, 2024 01:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Orissa / Bhubaneswar / state politics / fraud / economic offence/ tax evasion

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.