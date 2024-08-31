Odisha to set up ₹100-crore fund to bring down alcohol, drug consumption

The Odisha government has proposed to institute a dedicated ₹100 crore fund in order to dissuade people from consuming alcohol and drugs in the State.

The Mohan Majhi government, through its new Excise Policy, has focused on simplifying business operations in the excise sector while also prioritising measures to deter alcohol consumption among the public.

“The department will make all out efforts to educate people about the ill-effects of drinking alcohol and consuming drugs or other narcotics items. For this purpose, a dedicated fund of ₹100 crore will be created,” the policy says.

Besides, the department will engage specialised agencies for developing a multimedia- campaign for taking up intensive awareness drive with the help of panchayati raj institution members, civil society, NGOs, and youth clubs.

The policy expects alcohol manufacturers to make liquor consumption more responsible as part of their corporate social responsibility. “Every company is expected to pitch in with their share of social contribution in the State to the maximum extent possible,” the policy says.

The policy clearly mentioned that no new IMFL OFF shop would be sanctioned in the State during 2024-25 fiscal. Moreover, no new ON shop license would be granted for rural areas for the year 2024-25, except three-star and above category hotels.

“No dance performance will be allowed in any ON shop premises. However, the ON shops may conduct musical performance or orchestra within their licensed premises after obtaining necessary permission U/R 44(5) of Odisha Excise Rules, 2017,” the policy says.

It said licenses of 57 ON shops which were not renewed earlier, will not be considered for renewal this year too. Besides, there will also be no increase in minimum guaranteed quota in the current financial year. Chief Minister Mr. Majhi in his budget speech announced measures to bring down usage of alcohol and drugs in the State. It was also part of Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto.

