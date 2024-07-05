Odisha to rope in IIT-Delhi to fix urban flooding for good

The Odisha government has decided to collaborate with IIT-Delhi to develop a comprehensive and long-term flood management plan for various urban centres across the State.

Chairing the State level Calamity Committee Meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasised the urgent need to establish a robust mechanism to address recurring flooding in urban areas every rainy season

It was resolved to earmark ₹200 crore to deal with flooding in the capital city of Bhubaneswar. The committee decided to rope in IIT-Delhi to prepare a long-term plan for flood management in Cuttack-Bhubaneswar and other urban areas.

Last month in Bhubaneswar, a young boy was swept away by drain water during heavy rainfall. The urban flooding also caused significant disruption, bringing vehicular movement to a standstill for an hour near the ISKCON Temple.

“The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force is the first State-level disaster response force in the country. It has been involved in several search and rescue operations outside Odisha too. Its strength will be increased from 20 units to 30 units. The Home Department will make necessary arrangement,” Mr. Majhi said, suggesting that it should be made a dedicated force.

Also responding to the train accident at Bahanaga in Balasore district that claimed close to 300 lives last year, the State government has decided to operationalise five regional fire service hubs to aid in the seamless mobilisation of forces.