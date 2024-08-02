Odisha to reduce its reliance on West Bengal; will procure potatoes from Uttar Pradesh

Angered by the disruption in the steady supply of potatoes, the Odisha government announced plans to reduce its reliance on West Bengal by opting to import potatoes from Uttar Pradesh as an alternative source.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department Krushna Chandra Patra said, “We have already imported 10 trucks of potato from Uttar Pradesh. We have placed more orders. We will not entirely stop our potato import from West Bengal. Henceforth, we will no more solely depend on West Bengal for potato.”

“Gradually, we will increase our production and reduce the import of not only potatoes but also other food commodities,” Mr. Patra said, commenting on increase in price of potato due to its shortage.

A quintal of potatoes will cost ₹2,600 if imported from West Bengal, while the higher transportation costs from Uttar Pradesh will raise the price to ₹2,700.

The West Bengal Government halted truckloads of potatoes at the Odisha border, forcing the trucks to return. This stoppage in exports to the Odisha market led to a sharp increase in potato prices, a staple food in Odisha especially when prices of other vegetables are skyrocketing. Some traders managed to smuggle potato-laden trucks into Odisha by bribing the police, but these efforts were insufficient.

Sudhakar Panda, president of State Traders’ Association, “The price of potato is getting stabilized following its import from Uttar Pradesh. More such trucks are likely to arrive from the northern States in coming days. I will appeal all wholesale traders to look for option of importing potato from Uttar Pradesh.”

Though there was anger among government functionaries and traders about stoppage of potato at State border, traders are apprehensive of quality of potato coming from Uttar Pradesh. The longer time consumed in transportation could deteriorate shelf life of potato.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi had held discussion about resolving potato crisis with his counterpart Mamata Banerjee during recent NITI Ayog meeting in New Delhi. The discussion failed to yield desired result.

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik had too written letter to Ms. Banerjee requesting her intervention for smooth supply of potato to Odisha.

