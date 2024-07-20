Odisha to receive heavy rain for the next five days as depression crosses coast near Chilika Lake

The depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the Odisha coast near Chilika Lake on July 20, triggering heavy rain in parts of the State as the IMD forecast more downpour in the next five days.

According to sources in the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district received highest rainfall of 220.5 mm, followed by 217 mm at Korkunda in the same district.

The system laid around 40 k.m. south-southwest of Puri and 70 k.m. east-northeast of Gopalpur on July20 morning, the IMD said in a bulletin. The depression will continue to move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh and it will gradually weaken in the next 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on July 21.

Under its influence, Odisha is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain on July 20. Isolated heavy rainfall may continue in the State over the next five days, the IMD bulletin said. The weatherman has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places in Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Bolangir and Nuapada on Saturday.

It also forecast heavy rainfall in Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Jharsuguda, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore districts during the day.

The weatherman warned of temporary water-logging in low-lying areas, poor visibility during intense rain and traffic congestion in urban areas.

On July 21, heavy rainfall is likely in a few places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Bargarh.

Heavy rain may continue to lash a few places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, and Dhenkanal on July 22, the IMD bulletin said. The Met department also forecast heavy rainfall on July 23 in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts.

Meanwhile, rainwater was flowing above several bridges in Malkangiri district, disrupting road communication between Malkangiri and Kalimela, Motu and Kalimela and to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrat Sahu asked the district collectors to strictly prohibit the movement of vehicles in submerged roads and bridges till water recedes. "Local police must be at the site to regulate it," the SRC said.

