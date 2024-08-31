ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha to hold senior police officers’ meet to discuss violence against women 

Published - August 31, 2024 09:27 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR:

State police have been asked to accelerate the process from registration of FIRs to conducting trials 

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

In the wake of President Droupadi Murmu voicing her strong condemnation regarding recent violence against women, the Odisha government has announced a conference of senior police officers to expedite the process from filing FIRs to conducting trials in gender-based violence cases.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi directed State’s Home Secretary and Director General of Police to hold a brainstorming conference to discuss pressing issue of violence against women.

In a statement, Mr. Majhi said providing expeditious justice to women subjected to gender-based violence is priority of his government under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

He directed State police to complete all processes in accordance with law, from registration of FIR to speedy investigation and prosecution of the accused and to ensuring punishment of the accused. If required, police officers should undergo orientation to carry out the task.

Directing the police to hold a State-level police conference on women’s safety, Odisha CM said the State adopted zero tolerance policy towards violence against women and said action will be taken against police officers who neglect such cases.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau report 2022, the conviction rate in criminal cases against women is 25.3% nationwide. In Odisha, however, the rate drops to just 9.2%. In contrast, Uttar Pradesh has a conviction rate of 70.8% in such cases, followed by Mizoram at 68% and Bihar at 60.9%.

