Odisha to create a pool of 100 proficient sign language interpreters

The Odisha government is set to create a pool of 100 proficient sign language interpreters and provide training to 4,000 beneficiaries across special schools for the hearing impaired in Odisha.

State’s department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) has entered into an agreement with Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities (AYJNISHD-D) to promote the sign language

“The need for this project arises from the acute shortage of sign language interpreters in Odisha. This scarcity has posed substantial obstacles for individuals with hearing impairments, hindering their access to essential services, educational opportunities and equitable participation in societal activities,” SSEPD Secretary Bishnupada Sethi said.

Mr. Sethi said this initiative aims to create a cadre of 100 proficient sign language interpreters and provide training to 4,000 beneficiaries across special schools for the hearing impaired in Odisha.

“Under this initiative, it is intended to provide sign language training to around 4,000 deaf students and 800 teachers across 55 special schools in Odisha and conduct a rigorous three-month training programme for 100 interpreters in three phases, alongside faculty training to ensure effective delivery of interpretation courses,” he elaborated.

Besides, the training would facilitate placement opportunities for trained interpreters in various sectors, including healthcare, education, corporate, and government departments. It is also planned to conduct outreach programmes to identify potential employers and organise networking events to connect trained interpreters with job opportunities.