GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha to create a pool of 100 proficient sign language interpreters

Under a new initiative, it is intended to provide sign language training to around 4000 deaf students and 800 teachers across 55 special schools in Odisha

Published - August 07, 2024 04:21 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Ashoke Chakrabarty

The Odisha government is set to create a pool of 100 proficient sign language interpreters and provide training to 4,000 beneficiaries across special schools for the hearing impaired in Odisha.

State’s department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) has entered into an agreement with Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities (AYJNISHD-D) to promote the sign language

“The need for this project arises from the acute shortage of sign language interpreters in Odisha. This scarcity has posed substantial obstacles for individuals with hearing impairments, hindering their access to essential services, educational opportunities and equitable participation in societal activities,” SSEPD Secretary Bishnupada Sethi said.

Mr. Sethi said this initiative aims to create a cadre of 100 proficient sign language interpreters and provide training to 4,000 beneficiaries across special schools for the hearing impaired in Odisha.

“Under this initiative, it is intended to provide sign language training to around 4,000 deaf students and 800 teachers across 55 special schools in Odisha and conduct a rigorous three-month training programme for 100 interpreters in three phases, alongside faculty training to ensure effective delivery of interpretation courses,” he elaborated.

Besides, the training would facilitate placement opportunities for trained interpreters in various sectors, including healthcare, education, corporate, and government departments. It is also planned to conduct outreach programmes to identify potential employers and organise networking events to connect trained interpreters with job opportunities.

Related Topics

Orissa

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.