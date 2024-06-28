ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha to add 100 mw of green energy with fresh investments 

Published - June 28, 2024 10:42 am IST - BHUBANESWAR:

Two wind energy projects which entail an investment of ₹881.28 crore will be set up in Nabarangpur and Puri districts

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Odisha’s renewable energy section is all set to be bolstered by addition of over 100 mw of green energy after State’s Single Window Committee (SWC) approved two wind projects.

The SWC meeting chaired by State energy secretary Vishal Dev gave go ahead to wind energy proposals of HPCL Renewable and Green Energy Limited and ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited.

While HPCL will set up a 48 MW wind energy project in Umerkoteg in Nabarangpur district while ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited will develop a 49.5 MW wind energy project in Astaranga, Puri district. Two projects entail total investment of Rs. 881.28 crores.

According to an energy department statement, Visaka Industries Limited will implement a 0.72 MW solar project in Maneswar of Sambalpur district, ITC will establish a 0.8 MW solar project in Jatni in Khordha district, AMP Energy will develop a 2.2 MW solar project in Kansbahal in Sundergarh district and Odisha Television Limited will set up a 1 MW solar project in Sarua, Khordha district. The total investment for these solar power projects stand at ₹22.13 crores.

“These approved projects, with a combined capacity of 102.22 MW, mark a significant advancement in Odisha’s renewable energy landscape. The State government is resolute in its efforts to promote green energy. The Energy Department is focused on promoting sustainable and renewable energy,” it said.

Till date, SWC of energy department has approved investment proposals totaling to ₹3,723.57 crores with 499. 48 MW capacity in Renewable energy sector under the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy, 2022.

