Odisha seeks higher allocation of funds from Centre for infrastructure development

Updated - June 23, 2024 12:15 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 12:14 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

The memorandum was submitted by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister K. V. Singh Deo who attended the meeting of Finance Ministers of the States before the Union Budget.

PTI

Odisha government also asked for sanction of funds for construction of at least 5 lakh houses in rural and urban areas of Odisha under PMAY and support from the Centre for new city development and rapid urbanisation in the State. | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X/@IPR_Odisha

The new BJP government in Odisha has submitted a memorandum to the Centre seeking the expansion of Paradip port, a second AIIMS at Sambalpur and higher allocation of funds to further accelerate infrastructure development in the State.

The memorandum was submitted by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister K. V. Singh Deo who attended the meeting of Finance Ministers of the States before the Union Budget. The meeting was chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on June 22.

With BJP in office, Odisha govt. leans in on Central schemes

“The Odisha government memorandum sought higher allocation under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SACI), 2024-25 to further accelerate infrastructure development,” an official release said.

Apart from the demand for the establishment of a second AIIMS at Sambalpur, the State government also sought expeditious completion of National Highways, specifically the Coastal Highway and Capital Region Ring Road (CRRR) projects, in Odisha.

The new BJP government in Odisha also sought partial support from the Centre for the implementation of the 'Subhadra' scheme to promote women's welfare through entrepreneurship, ease of living, and dignity for them. As per the scheme, the State government would pay ₹50,000 to every eligible woman. It was an election promise of the BJP in Odisha.

It also asked for sanction of funds for construction of at least 5 lakh houses in rural and urban areas of Odisha under PMAY and support from the Centre for new city development and rapid urbanisation in the State.

While addressing power sector issues through the inclusion of Odisha DISCOMs under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the State wanted financial support for the adoption of new technologies such as green hydrogen, and Central funding for green energy corridor projects in Odisha.

"The Union Finance Minister has assured to look into the demands raised by Odisha," the release issued by the Chief Minister's office said.

