Odisha seeks 12 companies of CAPF, helicopter service to fight Naxals 

Despite the reduced presence of CPI (Maoist), the outlawed left-wing extremist group which is now in Odisha limited to a few districts, the Mohan Majhi government has requested a dedicated helicopter service and 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for a two-year period.

Addressing a meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on left-wing extremism (LWE) in New Delhi, Mr. Majhi said, “to counter LWEs, the State government has raised three battalions of ex-servicemen in OSSF [Odisha Special Striking Force]. However, till the recruited forces are deployed on ground, there is a pressing need for effective area domination to check infiltration from Chhattisgarh and to augment intelligence-based operations.”

“In the current scenario, I request you not to withdraw the Central forces till the induction process is complete. Also, may I request you to send at least 12 companies of CAPF for a period of 2 years to be deployed in LWE affected areas to prevent infiltration and eradicate LWE from Odisha in a time-bound manner,” the Odisha Chief Minister said.

Need for uninterrupted helicopter service

He also stressed on the need for an uninterrupted helicopter service for security forces for movement of troops, maintenance of forward posts, and to respond to exigencies, in the LWE theatre of conflict. He expressed apprehensions that LWEs could relocate to Odisha in view of the massive crackdown on the rebels by the security forces in Chhattisgarh.

“The Kandhamal-Boudh-Kalahandi axis is in our focus now. Despite sustained and aggressive operations, Naxals have shown considerable resilience and continue to hold ground in this particular area. All concerned agencies, including State forces, CAPF, Intelligence Bureau, State Intelligence Unit and Special Task Force [STF] are operating in seamless synergy to flush out Maoists from this axis,” Mr. Majhi pointed out.

State’s efforts in tackling menace

Informing on the State’s intervention, he said, “In some difficult and inaccessible pockets in Kandhamal, medicines are being distributed through drones. Super specialist doctors have been deputed to different areas, to provide improved healthcare to the people.” He also sought real-time technical support of specialised technical agencies of the Union government, to further improve operational capabilities of the special forces and overall operational effectiveness.

“A list of 127 vital roads in LWE affected areas has been submitted to the Centre this year. These road projects will considerably augment connectivity in these areas and will also facilitate effective operations by security forces against the Naxals. This may please be considered at the earliest,” he urged.

Mr. Majhi also informed that a new yojana (scheme) called Gramodaya was being launched converging more than 40 schemes to cover all villages situated in the LWE-affected areas with basic infrastructure and services.

“The State of Odisha has been at the receiving end of this menace for a long period. With concerted efforts and in coordination with the Central and State security forces, the LWE activities have been restricted to a significant extent and the incidents of violence have been minimised,” Mr. Majhi said in his speech.

