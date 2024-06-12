ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha Secretariat reopens its doors to journalists after four years

Updated - June 12, 2024 10:10 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 09:59 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has scheduled his first media briefing inside the Secretariat

Satyasundar Barik

Journalists awaiting the first media briefing by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Odisha State Secretariat, nerve centre of administration, which was reopened for media after a four-year ban in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on June 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Odisha Secretariat, nerve centre of the State administration in Bhubaneswar, reopened its doors to journalists after four years, on June 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Seva Bhavan, the State Secretariat, was out of bounds for journalists after the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, disallowed scribes from entering the premises when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in March 2020, and continued to withhold permission even after normalcy was restored. In the past four years, journalists could only enter the Secretariat when they were invited personally by a Minister or bureaucrat.

Mohan Charan Majhi sworn in as Odisha’s first BJP Chief Minister

In a symbolic gesture, newly sworn-in Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has scheduled his first media briefing inside the Secretariat. Mr. Majhi is expected to brief media on decisions taken at the first Cabinet meeting of his government.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Journalist associations staged protests and met the CM in person but to no avail, with the ‘ban’ remaining in place for over four years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We acknowledge the gesture of the new government, which welcomed journalists to the campus of the Odisha State Secretariat. Journalists were facing a lot of professional hardship in not being able to meet government officials and Ministers during past four years,” Prasanna Mohanty, president of the Odisha Union of Journalists, and a member of the Press Council of India, said.

“It was an undeclared Emergency for journalists. The State government used to provide information through video clips and press releases after a thorough screening,” Mr. Mohanty said.

The situation came to such a pass that access to the Secretariat for journalists was a major poll promise by the BJP. Soon after his election as Deputy Chief Minister, K. V. Singh Deo, at the BJP office here on Tuesday, had announced access to the State Secretariat for journalists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Orissa

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US