Odisha reports 54 suspected heatstroke deaths in 48 hours

Odisha reported a total of 96 deaths, with 54 occurring in the past 48 hours, suspected to be caused by sunstroke.

The western Odisha district of Balangir led the table with 20 deaths in the past two days, followed by Sambalpur with 15 deaths. Six deaths each were reported from Jharsuguda and Subarnapur districts.

The Office of the Special Relief Commissioner has confirmed nine sunstroke deaths in the State so far. It ruled out sunstroke as the reason for six death cases. As many as 81 deaths were being examined by joint medical teams in different districts.

Chief Secretary P.K. Jena and Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu held a review meeting with all Collectors except those of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Cuttack, where voting toke place on Saturday.

“The Collectors have been instructed to ensure the implementation of heat wave advisories and precautionary measures. The situation is being monitored round the clock by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner,” the State government said in a statement.

