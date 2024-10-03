Odisha Raj Bhavan has been turned into a war room for the Jharkhand election, alleges BJD

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday (October 3, 2024) alleged that the Odisha Raj Bhawan had turned into a ‘war room’ for the Jharkhand Assembly election. The saffron party claimed that key political manoeuvres were being orchestrated from the August address.

Addressing a press conference, the BJD said the heightened political activities surrounding Governor Raghubar Das, a former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, had tarnished the dignity of Odisha Raj Bhavan.

“The Raj Bhavan has its own dignity and is above politics. The recent visit of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Vice President Venkiah Naidu to the Odisha Raj Bhavan has raised questions about their intentions,” Sulata Deo, BJD Rajya Sabha member, said.

“While Mr. Biswa Sarma claimed his visit was personal in response to media queries, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi’s subsequent speeches at public meetings in Jharkhand demonstrated that the visits by both the Assam CM and the former V-P were politically motivated,” Ms. Deo alleged.

“The media is abuzz with speculation that the Odisha Governor could fight the next Assembly election in Jharkhand. We are least bothered whether he returns to active politics or not. What is troubling us is that the Raj Bhavan should not become a hub of political activities,” she said.

Sasmit Patra, BJD Rajya Sabha member, expressed similar concerns. “The Governor must clarify whether the Odisha Raj Bhawan has turned into BJP’s war room for the Jharkhand election or he himself is at the helm of political manoeuvres or [if] he is in the race to be Jharkhand’s next CM,” Mr. Patra said.

“Even if Mr. Das has adorned a constitutional position, he is not shying away from disgracing the dignity of the Raj Bhavan for his personal political interests. Senior BJP leaders also must make it clear that their visits to the Raj Bhavan are politically motivated — or personal,” Mr. Patra said.

Both BJD spokespersons criticised the Mohan Majhi government. They alleged it was developing cold feet in taking action against the Odisha Governor’s son, who has been accused of beating a State government employee at the Raj Bhavan.

“While the Puri Dstrict Collector was asked to submit a fact-finding report on assault by Governor’s son within 15 days, there had been no development even after three months,” the BJD spokespersons said.