Odisha prepares to build geriatric caregiver pool amid rising elderly population

Odisha plans to create a pool of 400 skilled geriatric caregivers every year anticipating that the State may have to cater to needs of approximately 80 lakh senior citizens by 2036.

“As our population ages, the likelihood of chronic illnesses and co-morbidity that adults face will cause an increased demand for support and assistance from family and friends. Ageing involves a number of biological changes which affect the activities of daily living like reduction in eyesight, hearing and mobility, reducing an individual’s ability to sustain independent living, for which they need other people’s assistance. These people who assist the elderly are known as caregivers,” said the government in a comprehensive guideline.

The need for caregivers arose as according to the 2011 census, Odisha had 39.8 lakh persons aged 60 years and above, constituting 9.5% of its total population, which is higher than the national average of 8.6%.

“The elderly population is expected to reach 62.69 lakh by 2026 which would be about 13.8% of the State’s total population by that year. By 2031, this number is expected to rise to 15.8%, ranking Odisha sixth among States in the country having a high percentage of senior people. And by 2036, this is expected to rise to 17% of the total population,” the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities assessed.

As per the assessment, the State will have to cater to the needs of approximately 80 lakh senior citizens by that time.

Changing lifestyles, employment trends

“With changing employment trends, there is a breaking away of the joint family system and changing lifestyles. Children are not able to take good care of their aged parents. As both the husband and wife have to go out for work, they need the help of committed and trained caregivers for bedside assistance totheir dear ones,” the department said emphasising on the necessity of caregivers.

“There is a huge need for professionally trained geriatric caregivers to support senior citizens in activities for daily living, assistance in medical care and for overall help in improving their quality of life,” it said.

Details of training

The proposed training program would address bridging the gap between the need for geriatric homecare and its availability. The government wants to create employment for youth, widows, and single women who will acquire skill in geriatric care and make a pool of caregivers for the elderly. Moreover, the guidelines say this will help senior citizens in emergency health care and support their emotional wellbeing.

A certificate course on geriatric caregiving focuses on physical care and mental care of the elderly which includes activities of daily living as well as handling of bed sores, wounds, first aid, counselling and dementia care management. Basic training of physiotherapy, massaging and yoga will also be provided to the candidates through hospital exposure.

Each batch will comprise 100 trainees divided into four groups of 25 each in either one zone or in different zones of the State (east, west, south and north) at Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Berhampur and Baripada, respectively. Thus, 400 caregivers will be provided training in one year.

