Odisha moves to strictly weigh land requirement before acquisition

The Odisha government is all set to strictly weigh requirement of land for different projects before giving administrative approval for their acquisition.

After observing that the quantum of the land required for different projects were more than the actual requirement, the Revenue and Disaster Management department, which regulates land issues in the State, asked all departmental heads to apply due diligence while giving go ahead to land acquisition.

“In the proposals submitted by different requisitioning authorities towards acquisition of land, it is observed that the quantum of the land required for different projects are more than the actual requirement,” Deoranjan Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, said in a letter to all senior officers.

“Besides, it is also observed that parts of the acquired land for different projects are lying vacant for years. Over the time, the land losers are submitting representations and filing court cases for return of the acquired land which leads to avoidable litigation and discontentment among the land oustees,” he remarked.

Mr. Singh said, “In some cases, the requisition authorities are also submitting withdrawal proposal from acquisition of such land due to non-requirement at a later stage as a result the land losers are unable to utilise their land properly.”

“The land acquired for any project should be the absolute minimum extent of land required for such project. The land Acquisition Act emphasises on this aspect, along with reiterating the importance of adequate rehabilitation and resettlement to minimise the suffering of land oustees,” he mentioned in the letter.

Head of the Revenue and Disaster Management said the spirit of the Land Acquisition Act was thus defeated when the objectives laid down in the Act remained unfulfilled due to unreasonable land acquisition proposal.

“Due to the above reasons, Revenue and Disaster Management Department is facing difficulty while taking government approval in this regard. It is requested to look into the matter personally and apply due diligence while giving administrative approval on acquisition of land for different projects to ensure minimum possible land is proposed for acquisition,” Mr. Singh said.

Odisha has faced massive controversies over land acquisition for industrial projects over past three decades. Two and half decades after the acquisition of 3,000 acres of land for a steel plant proposed by Tata Group at Gopalpur of Odisha’s Ganjam district, less than 10% of the land parcel has been put to use for industrial and other purposes, Odisha Government informed the State Assembly last year. About 3,000 acres was originally acquired for a shore-based steel plant proposed by Tata Steel in 1996-97.

In 2006, 14 tribals were killed in police firing while they were protesting against construction boundary wall for Tata Group’s mega steel project.

Stiff resistance to land acquisition in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur was one of major reasons behind South Korean steel major POSCO shelving its mega steel plant. In 2013, ArcelorMittal abandoned its steel project in Keonjhar district for its in ability to acquire land due to stiff protest from people.

Similarly, the Vedanta Group had sought 15,000 acres of contiguous land in Puri district to develop a world-class university in 2006. It was dubbed as a case of exaggerated demand. The land acquisition by Vedanta was challenged in different courts.