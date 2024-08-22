Odisha govt transfers 18 senior IAS officers

The Odisha government has transferred 18 senior IAS officers, a notification issued by the General Administration department said.

Satyabrata Sahu was appointed Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home department while D K Singh was appointed Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management department. Mr. Sahu is also allowed to hold additional charge of ACS, Forest, Environment and Climate Change department.

Mr. Singh is allowed to remain in additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha and Managing Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.

The additional appointment of Satyabrata Sahu as SRC and MD of OSDMA shall stand terminated from the date Singh takes over, the notification said.

Surendra Kumar, ACS, General Administration and Public Grievance department with additional charge of ACS, Tourism and Parliamentary Affairs, is appointed as ACS, Steel and Mines department.

He is allowed to remain in additional charge of ACS, General Administration and Public Grievance Department, ACS, Parliamentary Affairs, Chairman, Odisha Mining Corporation Limited, Chairman, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited and Chairman, Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha Limited, Bhubaneswar.

Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department with additional charge of Chairman, IPICOL and Principal Secretary of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary, Energy department.

The additional appointment of Saswat Mishra, as Principal Secretary, Energy department will be terminated from the date Sharma takes over.

Principal Secretary, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department, Bishnupada Sethi, is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary, ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare department and Principal Secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture department.

The additional appointment of Shalini Pandit as Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department shall stand terminated from the date Sethi takes over, the notification said.

Principal Secretary, Skill Development and Technical Education Department Usha Padhee, with additional charge of Principal Secretary, Commerce & Transport Department and Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development, is appointed as Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development department. She is allowed to continue in additional charge of Principal Secretary Commerce and Transport department.

Vishal Gagan, Special Secretary, Industries department is appointed as Principal Resident Commissioner, New Delhi.

Principal Secretary to Governor N B S Rajput, is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary Skill Development and Technical Education department.