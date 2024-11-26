Odisha govt rejects extension of leave of Sujata Karthikeyan, wife of V.K. Pandian

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government in Odisha has rejected the application to extend leave of Sujata R. Karthikeyan, wife of V. K. Pandian, close aide of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Ms. Karthikeyan had taken a six-month leave from May 31, 2024, to November 26, 2024, to care for her minor daughter, who was preparing for her 10th board examinations. This was just after Mr. Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal’s defeat in the Assembly elections.

Political analysts speculated that the 2000-batch IAS officer could have anticipated a possible backlash, given that her husband was a key decision-maker in the BJD government and played a critical role in shaping the party’s campaign strategy.

In a letter, the State’s General Administration Department said the extension of leave of Ms. Karthikeyan further by six months from November 27 was not acceded to and she was asked to join duty from November 27.

Accused of misusing public office

Ms. Karthikeyan last held the position of Special Secretary in the Finance Department. She was accused of misusing public office during the last general elections, and the Election Commission had transferred her from the post of Secretary to the Department of Mission Shakti to a ‘non-public dealing department’.

The Department of Mission Shakti oversees activities of women self-help groups. About 70 lakh women are members of six lakh SHGs in the State. It was considered that these woman SHG members were the biggest voting block of the BJD. The BJP had alleged that Mission Shakti functionaries influenced the women to vote for the BJD.

Her husband, Mr. Pandian, also a 2000-batch IAS officer who quit the the civil services to join the BJD, was blamed for the party’s disappointing performance in general as well as State Assembly elections. Ever since the party’s electoral debacle in June, he is hardly seen in public events.