Odisha govt. investigating into V.K. Pandian’s whirlwind tours by helicopters

The Odisha government is investigating into extensive use of helicopters by former bureaucrat V.K. Pandian, close aide of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, during previous administration, said State Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena.

“If anyone misuses the State exchequer, action will be taken without exception. Many had raised concerns about Mr. Pandian’s frequent travel by chopper across the State between February 2020 and December 2023. The extravaganza is difficult to accept,” Mr. Jena told media on Friday (August 9, 2024).

He said, “The Mohan Majhi government is firmly committed to maintaining zero tolerance for corruption. Various agencies have reviewed the whirlwind tours. Had he opted for a bus, car or any personal vehicle, the public would not have raised concerns. There is a specific circular outlining the guidelines on who is authorized to use helicopters”.

The tours of Mr. Pandian, who was an influential figure in Biju Janata Dal Government, by helicopters were controversial ones. Recently, some of the district collectors responded to Right To Information queries saying they did not have official information about visit by the former bureaucrat.

“Mr. Pandian’s district tours in 2023 were particularly high-profile events. Meeting venues were covered with tents, and only Mr. Pandian was permitted on the stage. Ministers, MLAs, and senior officials were seated below the stage, while large crowds were mobilized for these gatherings. Interestingly, neither district collectors nor any departments had information on the funds spent on these meetings,” said Pradip Pradhan, a prominent RTI activist.

It is ironic that while the new Bharatiya Janata Party government was eager to institute an inquiry into the misuse of public funds, its own departments were unwilling to disclose information in response to various RTI applications on Mr. Pandian’s visit, Mr. Pradhan said.

In the year 2023, the former 2000-batch IAS officer had toured almost all districts of the State and covered short distances by chartered flights. On September 25, 2023, the former CM defended his visits saying those were intended for speedy grievance redressal of grievances. He had gone on to say that the mammoth exercise was carried out in more than 190 locations over a period of six months while every day three to five venues were covered and in the process 57,442 petitions were collected from the people, and as on date 43,536 petitions have been resolved or disposed of.

On criticism that Mr. Pandian had extensively used helicopters to hop from one place to another, former Odisha CM had said, that in the last three and half years ₹40 crore was spent on choppers while on an average ₹1 to 1.5 crore is spent on chopper every month.”