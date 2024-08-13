Odisha govt begins probe into Pandian’s ‘indiscriminate’ chopper use during BJD regime

The ruling BJP in Odisha has started an investigation into the alleged extensive use of government choppers by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s close aide V.K. Pandian during the BJD regime, a Minister said.

Mr. Pandian, who announced his retirement from active politics following the BJD’s defeat in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, has been accused of “indiscriminately” using government choppers to conduct grievance redressal hearings at the doorstep of people.

Odisha’s Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said the State Government is investigating the “extensive use of helicopters by Pandian”, a 2000-batch retired IAS officer who served as private secretary to Mr. Patnaik.

“Action will certainly be taken against anyone if there is misuse of the state exchequer. People have raised questions on Pandian’s frequent chopper travel across the state between February 2020 and December 2023,” Mr. Jena said.

Mr. Pandian had in 2023 visited 190 places in all 30 districts of Odisha for the grievance redressal hearings, according to the data furnished by State BJP leaders.

The previous BJD Government had claimed that Mr. Pandian, during the sessions, collected 57,442 petitions of which 43,536 issues were resolved. However, it did not reveal the amount spent on the chopper travels.

Odisha’s Law, Excise and Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said “450 helipads” were built across Odisha during the period so that choppers availed by Mr. Pandian could land with ease.

It is estimated that about ₹3 lakh was spent for the construction of each helipad, he said.

“Who authorised the construction of the helipads and how were the expenses met will be properly probed. Strict action will be taken against those involved in the illegal construction,” Mr. Harichandan said.

Meanwhile, defending Mr. Pandian’s helicopter use, BJD leader Sambit Routray said he was touring different places in the State for holding public hearings on behalf of the Chief Minister.

“The BJP has been making noise over a non-issue after coming to power in the State,” Mr. Routrya asserted.

Congress leader and former Chief Secretary Bijay Patnaik has also called for a thorough probe into the chopper use of Mr. Pandian.

