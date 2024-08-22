Odisha Government to order RDC probe into liquor deaths in Ganjam: Minister Prithviraj Harichandan

The Odisha Government would soon order an administrative probe by the RDC into the liquor case in Ganjam district, Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said in the Assembly on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

The State Government was committed to demolishing all the illegal country liquor joints.

Two persons died, while 13 others are undergoing treatment in a hospital after consuming spurious alcohol. The incident happened on Monday (August 19, 2024).

Mr. Harichandan said this after the issue was raised in the Assembly, where the opposition BJD demanded his resignation.

"The Chief Minister will soon issue an order for a revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) probe into the liquor deaths in Ganjam district," Mr. Harichandan said.

He said the RDC would submit the report to the Government within two months. Mr. Harichandan said the State has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against illicit liquor and directed the officials to keep strict vigil and conduct raids on illegal liquor manufacturing units and shops across the State.

“The State Government has suspended Berhampur Excise Inspector Ramesh Chandra Mohanty and Sub-Inspector Prasanna Kumar Dhali,” he said.

The Excise Minister also ordered the transfer of Berhampur Excise Superintendent Pradeep Panigrahi from his present place of posting.

The Minister said he also sought a detailed report on the incident from the department and instructed principal secretary Sushil Kumar Lohani and excise commissioner Narasingha Bhola to beef up enforcement against the illicit liquor trade across the State.

"All illegal country liquor joints will be demolished soon," he said.

Nearly 20 people from Moundpur, Jenasahi and Karabalua villages in Chikiti block fell ill after consuming country liquor from a local unlicensed shop on Monday (August 19) evening.

They were initially admitted to Chikiti Community Health Centre (CHC) and 15 among them were later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the victims Jura Behera (60) and Lokanath Behera (36), both from Jenasahi village, have died. Thirteen other persons were under treatment at the medical college and hospital.

The State Excise Department, with the help of officials of the forest department and police, has so far arrested eight people, including a woman and manufacturer, Surendra Mallick, of the Khemundi area.

The local people alleged that the liquor was illicitly brewed in a forest near Bhalughai and sold in the nearby areas. Bootleggers mix pesticides and even battery powder with the spurious liquor, they alleged.

The Minister said the excise department launched a seven-day drive starting Tuesday (August 20, 2024) to check the sale of illicit liquor across the State.

A total of 203 cases were registered, and 117 people were arrested from different districts between Tuesday (August 20) night and Wednesday (August 21) morning for allegedly manufacturing and selling country liquor without licenses.

