Odisha Government to implement NEP 2020 in universities, colleges from current academic year

“The decision was taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, aiming to bring many reforms in the State’s education system,” a statement said

Published - November 10, 2024 11:53 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“The Odisha government will implement the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, in all State-run universities and affiliated colleges from the current academic year,” a statement said.

“The decision was taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, aiming to bring many reforms in the State’s education system,” it said.

“In accordance with the NEP, four-year undergraduate programmes will be started, replacing the regular three-year courses. A student can earn a certificate, diploma, degree and degree with honours after completion of each year in the four-year programme,” it added.

“The State Government has developed a credit framework on the basis of guidelines set by the University Grants Commission (UGC), under which, the students can involve themselves in skill development, internship, community service and extra-curricular activities, NCC and NSS to earn credits,” the statement said.

“It will help students choose their subjects on their own and complete their degree course within seven years with the option of multiple entries and exits from their institution,” it said.

The government has also taken steps to make the higher education system more qualitative, autonomous and inclusive as per the NEP 2020. The NEP has been designed to promote research and innovation through various schemes, practical-based learning and skill development through internships in industry. “The courses will be more employment-oriented and fulfil the requirements of industry,” the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

“The government has approved two skill development courses, 112 multi-disciplinary courses, 14 vocational courses, 56 value-added courses and 84 skill development courses along with the detailed model syllabus for 40 core undergraduate degree courses,” it said.

Published - November 10, 2024 11:53 am IST

