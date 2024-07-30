ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha government suspends senior IPS officer for misconduct

Published - July 30, 2024 06:59 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The State government is contemplating initiating disciplinary proceeding against the IPS officer on ground of grave misconduct

The Hindu Bureau

The Odisha government on July 30 suspended 2007 batch a Deputy Inspector General lever IPS officer for ‘gross misconduct’ following an unsavory incident that took place last week in the city.

Based on a confidential report by the Director General of Police, 2007-batch Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, who served as DIG Fire Services and home guards, was placed under suspension from the night of July 27.

“A disciplinary proceeding against Mr. Pandit is contemplated on the grounds of grave misconduct as a Member of the Indian Police Service. Now, therefore, the Odisha government, in exercise of powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Mr. Pandit under suspension with immediate effect,” the Home Department order says.

The Home Department directed the IPS officer to be stationed at the State Police Headquarters, Odisha, and not to leave the headquarters without obtaining the permission of the DG of Police. The IPS officer is allowed to draw subsistence allowance.

