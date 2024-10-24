Odisha focuses on shifting 3.62 lakh people with Cyclone Dana likely to make landfall near Bhitarkanika National Park

The Odisha government has prioritised the evacuation of 3.62 lakh people across 38 blocks in 11 districts as the path and landfall area of Cyclone ‘Dana’ has become increasingly clear with each passing hour.

Heavy rain lashed the coastal districts under the influence of the cyclonic system with disaster response force expeditiously removing uprooted trees from roads in Bhadrak and Kendrapara district.

“The severe cyclonic storm, Dana, over central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past six hours and lay-centred at about 210 km southeast of Paradip [Odisha], 240 km south-southeast of Dhamara [Odisha] and 310 km south of Sagar Island [West Bengal],” says an IMD bulletin.

“It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during mid-night of October 24 to morning of October 25 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph,” it informs.

After reviewing the situation with district collectors through video conference, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi said, “the administration is fully prepared to handle any eventualities during the cyclone’s landfall and its aftermath.”

“Following an assessment, we now focusing on evacuation of 3.62 lakh population in 1653 villages and nine urban centres in 38 blocks of 11 districts. As of now, three lakh people have already been evacuated. We are persuading the rest to come to cyclone shelters. We will stick to 100% evacuation of people from vulnerable pockets to cyclone shelters,” he said. The State government had on Wednesday announced to evacuate 10 lakh people.

The State government has identified 7285 cyclone shelters including 842 multipurpose cyclone shelters for housing the impacted population. Besides, 6743 temporary shelters have been kept ready. As many as 2338 pregnant women have been shifted to hospitals, where secured power back-ups have been ensured. Similarly, 92 health service teams and 58 animal husbandry units have been deployed.

With cyclone Dana causing speeding wind and heavy rain, 19 units of National Disaster Response Forces, 51 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and 220 units of fire service personnel were ready with equipment to undertake rescue operations. Besides, 158 platoons of police have been deployed for crowd control and round-the-clock patrolling in villagers from where people have moved to cyclone shelters.

The IMD has warned major damage to thatched houses, minor damage to power and communication lines, flooding of escape routes, uprooting of trees and damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation and wind in districts such as Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khorda, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Cuttack and Dhenkanal.

Under the impact of the cyclonic system, the port town of Paradip has received highest 62 mm rainfall followed by Chandbali 46 mm. The intensity of rainfall will increase in the evening.

