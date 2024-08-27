Odisha considers increasing reservations for SC, ST students in technical education

The Odisha government is considering increasing reservations for scheduled caste (SC) and schedule tribe (ST) students during admission into technical education courses in the State.

At present, the State provides 20% reservation SC and ST Students in State Government technical colleges in admissions as against their 39.98% of the total population.

In response to a query in the State Assembly if the Government was considering a proportionate reservation of 39.98% in admission in the technical colleges, Nityananda Gond, ST and SC Development Minister, informed the Assembly that, “8% for SC and 12% for ST students are reserved for admission in State Government Technical Colleges. However, the proposal for enhancement of reservation for SC and ST students for admission in State Government Technical Colleges is under consideration.”

Meanwhile, Congress members insisted that the State government should conduct caste-based census to ensure equitable distribution of welfare schemes. As soon as the Assembly resumed on Tuesday, Congress members rushed to the well of House demanding Speaker Surama Padhi’s ruling on the issue.

Proceeding of first half was disrupted with Speaker forced to adjourn the House for three times. Subsequently, an all party meeting was convened to resolve the issue.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Leader of Congress Legislature Party Rama Chandra Kadam raised the reservation issue saying, “The admission into MBBS programmes is commencing from August 29. The SC and ST students are getting 20% reservation. They are not proportionately represented in technical education. These students are losing out 255 MBBS seat.”

“Similarly, there is no reservation for Socially Economically Backward Class (SEBC) students. These category students will lose 400 MBBS seats. The SEBC students have lost opportunities to take admission in 7000 MBBS seats and SC and ST students in 5,000 MBBS seats since 2006,” Mr. Kadam said.

“The population of SC and ST and SEBC is 94% of Odisha’s population. However, these students are not eligible to enjoy constitutional rights. The population of general class category is 6%. However, Economically Weaker Section of this category student is getting 10% reservation in job and education,” the Congress leader said. Mr. Kadam demanded postponement of admission into MBBS programme scheduled on August 29.

